Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Raised to GBX 1,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price target on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,654.18 ($19.99).

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 940.20 ($11.36) on Friday. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £25.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,350.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 959.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,000.28.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Prudential Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

