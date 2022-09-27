Puzo Michael J Has $624,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.68. 43,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

