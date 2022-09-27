Puzo Michael J Sells 7,815 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,566,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.