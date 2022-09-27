PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 16,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.