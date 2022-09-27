QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

QCR Price Performance

QCRH stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. QCR has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $876.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.8% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.9% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

