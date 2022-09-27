Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.13.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

