QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Cut by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 206,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,229. The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

