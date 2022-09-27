Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

DGX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,508. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

