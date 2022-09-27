QV Investors Inc. Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 24.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 38,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 19.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 541.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.6% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 12.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.79. 22,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

