QV Investors Inc. Has $42.84 Million Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,134,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,107 shares during the period. Open Text makes up approximately 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $42,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,598,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,091,000 after buying an additional 448,084 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after acquiring an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 107,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 70,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

