QV Investors Inc. Sells 34,580 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,580 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bank OZK worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 9,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.