QV Investors Inc. Sells 7,040 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brigham Minerals worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.80. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

