RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.26. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 510 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27.

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $960,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 102,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.