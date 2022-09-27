Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Associated British Foods (ASBFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS: ASBFY):

9/21/2022 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/13/2022 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2022 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

9/6/2022 – Associated British Foods was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ASBFY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 555,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

