Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.99

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 2002167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.45%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

