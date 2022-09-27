Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.80

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 367992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

