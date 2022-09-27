Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Anthony Ray Kappus Sells 21,675 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Redfin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.97. 3,295,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $647.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Redfin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

