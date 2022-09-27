Refined Wealth Management Has $7.96 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 7.1% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Refined Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 46,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,365. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12.

