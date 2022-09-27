Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Lowered by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Republic Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,009,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 888.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

RSG stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $140.53. 13,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,985. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.