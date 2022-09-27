Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Newmont (NEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Newmont (NYSE: NEM):

9/22/2022 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/16/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Newmont is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $79.52 to $63.91. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Seniors Gold Stocks Likely to Outperform Gold in a Rally” and dated August 9, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 281,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,012,038. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Newmont

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 496,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,574,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,969,000 after buying an additional 103,428 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

