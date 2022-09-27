Reviewing Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 6 0 3.00 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 121.38%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -3.76% 3.95% 2.98% Platinum Group Metals N/A -30.02% -21.44%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Platinum Group Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 1.87 $97.43 million ($0.31) -46.87 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$13.06 million ($0.14) -10.43

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Platinum Group Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.