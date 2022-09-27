Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Purchases $55,371.44 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,371.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,769,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,130,348.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of REPX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

