Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.53. 53,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,853. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

