Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 4.0 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,296,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,688,863.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 795,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,839,009 over the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

