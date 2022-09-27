Roger E. Theodoredis Sells 2,318 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.57, for a total value of $3,251,157.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,539.00. 229,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,670. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,604.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,832.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

