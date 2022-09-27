Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $144.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $121.16 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 234,698 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,547 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.