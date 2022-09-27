Royal Bank of Canada Trims DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Target Price to $71.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 60,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,026 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

