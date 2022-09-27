Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 11,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825. Royce Global Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.