Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 5.3 %

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

Rubicon Technology ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $11.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubicon Technology

In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rubicon Technology news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

