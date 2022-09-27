Safestyle UK plc (SFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFEGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

Shares of SFE stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.61. Safestyle UK has a 52 week low of GBX 20.30 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.72 ($0.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.11 million and a PE ratio of 833.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

Insider Transactions at Safestyle UK

In related news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 66,875 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,050 ($19,393.43).

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

