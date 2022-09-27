Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.69

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 5818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 274.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 85,608 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

