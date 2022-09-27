Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 million and a P/E ratio of -16.24. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
