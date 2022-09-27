Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Down 3.3%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 60,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

