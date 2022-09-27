Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.65 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). Approximately 1,567,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,304,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.85 ($0.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.51. The firm has a market cap of £333.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.53.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

