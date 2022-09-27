Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 5,576 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.54. 146,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,259. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

