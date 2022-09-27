Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 397,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.70. 15,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

