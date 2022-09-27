Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.88. 34,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,476. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.81 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

