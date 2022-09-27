Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.23. 15,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.64 and its 200-day moving average is $305.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $295.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

