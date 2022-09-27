Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

EFV traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. 12,560,396 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

