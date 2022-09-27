Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.40. 2,062,362 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.