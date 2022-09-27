Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 163,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.40. 1,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.31 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

