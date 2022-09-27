Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,477 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.05% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 766,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,589,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 45,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

