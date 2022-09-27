Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 180.9% in September

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, an increase of 180.9% from the August 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $13.30 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

See Also

