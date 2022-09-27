Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. 5,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.