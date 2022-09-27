Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,630 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,495,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.81. 26,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,186. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

