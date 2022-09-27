Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 194,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,986. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42.

