Scotiabank Lowers WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$170.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSPOF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$190.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.08.
WSP Global Price Performance
WSPOF traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. 1,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.18. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
