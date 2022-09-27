ScPrime Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003928 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,408,874 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

