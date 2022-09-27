Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $880.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.63) and last traded at GBX 920 ($11.12), with a volume of 8949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 954 ($11.53).

STB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

The company has a market cap of £171.93 million and a PE ratio of 500.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,042.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,124.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

In other news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

