SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Lowered to GBX 985 at Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SGRO. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,304.78 ($15.77).

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 737.60 ($8.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 737.60 ($8.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The stock has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 981.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,104.67.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

